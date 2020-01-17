NPR's Steve Inskeep on California's First Political Power Couple

A new poll from the Public Policy Institute of California shows Bernie Sanders leading a tight race in the state's Democratic primary. Scott and Marisa also discuss voters' focus on homelessness, as Governor Gavin Newsom travels the state to promote investment on the issue (0:58). Then, NPR Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep joins to talk about the lives of 19th century explorer and California Senator John C. Frémont and his groundbreaking wife, Jessie Benton Frémont, the subject of his new book, Imperfect Union: How Jessie and John Frémont Mapped The West, Invented Celebrity, and Helped Cause the Civil War (5:34).