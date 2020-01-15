The Anonymous Companies That Buy Up Homes

Even if you can afford to buy a home in the Bay Area, you might get outbid by an anonymous shell company paying cash. Over the years, more American homes have been bought up by these companies, with fewer and fewer homes being owned by individuals and families.

And on top of that, we don't even know who owns all of these properties. But the U.S. Treasury Department does - and the folks at Reveal are suing for that information.

Guest: Aaron Glantz, senior reporter at Reveal and author of the book Homewreckers. Check out more on Reveal's ongoing lawsuit here.

Here are details for The Bay's meetup in Vallejo. Come hang out with us at Mare Island Brewing tap room near the ferry building on Feb. 7 between 5-7 pm.