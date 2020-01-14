Moms 4 Housing Members Evicted From Oakland Home, 4 Arrested
Audrey GarcesKate WolffeMolly Solomon

Audrey GarcesKate WolffeMolly Solomon
Dominique Walker and supporters speak to those assembled outside 2928 Magnolia St., a vacant house that Walker has lived in without permission from the owner since Nov. 18, 2019. (Kate Wolffe/KQED)

Updated at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday

Alameda County sheriff’s deputies enforced an eviction with guns drawn around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, arresting two mothers who had moved into an empty West Oakland home, along with two supporters.

Officials confirmed the arrests of mothers Tolani King, 46, and Misty Cross, 38, as well as protesters Jesse Turner, 25, and Walter Baker, 28. All were charged with misdemeanors for obstructing police officers in their duties. They are all being held at Santa Rita Jail.

On Friday, Alameda Judge Patrick R. McKinney ruled against Dominique Walker, a homeless mother who had moved into the West Oakland home, and directed sheriff's officials to enforce an eviction within five days.

A window is boarded up at 2928 Magnolia St. after two occupants and two protesters were arrested on Jan. 14, 2020. (Molly Solomon/KQED)

Walker was doing a live interview with "Democracy Now!" in their San Francisco studio when the eviction occurred.

“They came in like an army for mothers and babies. They did this strategically while we were on 'Democracy Now!,'” Walker said. “I’m angry that my sisters are in handcuffs, our supporters are in handcuffs, all because we have the right to housing.”

Walker, 34, and other mothers began occupying the three-bedroom home on Magnolia Street in November to avoid living on the streets. The mothers said the house had been vacant for two years, and that they were acting partly in protest against speculators buying up properties in the Bay Area and leaving them empty amid a growing homelessness crisis.

Hundreds of supporters began gathering outside the house Monday night after they were alerted by the mothers who said they were informed by a locksmith who was planning to meet law enforcement at the house. The occupants’ children spent the night elsewhere for their protection.

There was a small presence that remained through the night, but many media outlets and supporters had left when the eviction occurred. The sheriff's office said about 30 deputies and a half dozen tactical team members arrived at the scene. The company that owns the home, Redondo Beach-based real estate investment group Wedgewood Properties, boarded shut the property with plywood.

When news of the deputies' presence went out to supporters through a text alert Tuesday morning, over 200 assembled within an hour to protest outside the house.

After the arrests, the company that owns the home, Redondo Beach-based real estate investment group Wedgewood Properties, released a statement through their spokesman Sam Singer. Singer said the company is pleased the occupation “ended peacefully.” They said they plan to work with a Los Angeles-based non-profit, Shelter 37, to renovate the home for at-risk Oakland youths and split the profits with the non-profit.

“The solution to Oakland’s housing crisis is not the redistribution of citizens’ homes through illegal break-ins and seizures by squatters,” Singer said. “That is the violent, dangerous, and unsuccessful path taken by this handful of activists and supported by three Oakland city council members and the Oakland Community Land Trust.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

