Moms 4 Housing Members Evicted From Oakland Home, 4 Arrested

Updated at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday

Alameda County sheriff’s deputies enforced an eviction with guns drawn around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, arresting two mothers who had moved into an empty West Oakland home, along with two supporters.

Officials confirmed the arrests of mothers Tolani King, 46, and Misty Cross, 38, as well as protesters Jesse Turner, 25, and Walter Baker, 28. All were charged with misdemeanors for obstructing police officers in their duties. They are all being held at Santa Rita Jail.

On Friday, Alameda Judge Patrick R. McKinney ruled against Dominique Walker, a homeless mother who had moved into the West Oakland home, and directed sheriff's officials to enforce an eviction within five days.

Walker was doing a live interview with "Democracy Now!" in their San Francisco studio when the eviction occurred.

“They came in like an army for mothers and babies. They did this strategically while we were on 'Democracy Now!,'” Walker said. “I’m angry that my sisters are in handcuffs, our supporters are in handcuffs, all because we have the right to housing.”

Walker, 34, and other mothers began occupying the three-bedroom home on Magnolia Street in November to avoid living on the streets. The mothers said the house had been vacant for two years, and that they were acting partly in protest against speculators buying up properties in the Bay Area and leaving them empty amid a growing homelessness crisis.