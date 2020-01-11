Getting Inside the Political Mind of Jerry Brown
The California Report Magazine

28 min
KQED News Staff
Jerry Brown as governor in the 1970's.  (Courtesy of the Office of Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr.)

How do you tell the story of Jerry Brown’s political career? You start by sitting down with the former California governor for over 40 hours of interviews. The new KQED podcast, The Political Mind of Jerry Brown, covers everything from Brown’s teen aspirations of becoming a Jesuit priest, to his presidential runs, to his four terms as governor. Host Sasha Khokha sits down with the podcast’s host Scott Shafer and producer Guy Marzorati, to discuss the complicated and sometimes contradictory political life of a California icon.

