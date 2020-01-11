Getting Inside the Political Mind of Jerry Brown

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

How do you tell the story of Jerry Brown’s political career? You start by sitting down with the former California governor for over 40 hours of interviews. The new KQED podcast, The Political Mind of Jerry Brown, covers everything from Brown’s teen aspirations of becoming a Jesuit priest, to his presidential runs, to his four terms as governor. Host Sasha Khokha sits down with the podcast’s host Scott Shafer and producer Guy Marzorati, to discuss the complicated and sometimes contradictory political life of a California icon.