Oakland feels a lot different today than it did when Jerry Brown was elected mayor in 1998. That’s because he had a lot to do with how the city changed.

The unapologetic and sometimes controversial Brown is featured in KQED's newest podcast, The Political Mind of Jerry Brown. Today, we're zeroing in on his time as mayor in Oakland, which set the stage for what we're seeing today.

Guest: Guy Marzorati, KQED politics reporter

Subscribe to KQED’s new podcast The Political Mind of Jerry Brown here.