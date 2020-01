The law argues that "[e]ntangling state and local agencies with federal immigration enforcement programs diverts already limited resources and blurs the lines of accountability between local, state, and federal governments."

After the law was enacted the city of Huntington Beach sued the state, arguing that SB 54 would interfere with the effectiveness of its police force.

The city also made the case that because it is governed by a voter-approved charter — rather than by the general law of California — it is afforded more autonomy. That position was supported by an Orange County judge in 2018.

In Friday's decision overturning that earlier ruling, a panel of judges on the California Court of Appeal said that the sanctuary law does not violate the constitution as applied to charter cities because "it addresses matters of statewide concern" and "is narrowly tailored to avoid unnecessary interference in local government."