California Wants to Create Its Own Generic Drug Label

California could soon become the first state in the nation to create its own generic drug label, a bold proposal aimed at making drugs more affordable.

It's one of several health care reforms Governor Gavin Newsom plans to announce in his new budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year.

The administration’s plan is to contract with existing generic drug manufacturers to make certain drugs. Then the state will set the prices and sell them, making them available to “all Californians,” the administration said in a statement.

The idea is to increase competition in the generic market that will result in lower drug prices for everyone.

“A trip to the doctor’s office, pharmacy, or hospital shouldn’t cost a month’s pay,” Newsom said in the statement. “The cost of health care is just too damn high, and California is fighting back.”