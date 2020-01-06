Nonpartisan Voters Face Problems in Presidential Primary
KQED News Staff
For years the Contra Costa registrar’s office has directed poll workers to give these voters provisional ballots instead of replacement ballots. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Iranian-Americans in 'Tehrangeles' React to Mounting Tensions

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran are mounting after last week’s airstrike ordered by President Trump that killed a top Iranian general in Iraq. Those tensions are felt deeply here in California, where more Iranians live than anywhere outside Iran itself. Many of them live in Los Angeles, and they're divided on what should come next.
Reporter: Benjamin Gottlieb, KCRW

State Lawmakers Head Back to Work This Week

State lawmakers get back to work today in Sacramento for the 2020 legislative session, and it should be a fast start to the year.
Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED Politics Editor

Nonpartisan Voters Face Problems in Presidential Primary

If you're an independent voter, aka "no party preference," you might run into some problems voting for your favorite candidate in the upcoming presidential primary in a few weeks. But it's not too late to make your vote count.
Guest: Prof. Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School

