What's on the 'To Do' List for State Lawmakers Heading Back to Work This Week
The California Report

What's on the 'To Do' List for State Lawmakers Heading Back to Work This Week

Scott Shafer
The state Capitol in Sacramento. (Wikimedia Commons)

Recess is over for state legislators, who return to Sacramento today, no doubt brimming with ideas for what issues to tackle in the new year. But aside from whatever unexpected crises arise in 2020, the top of the agenda will surely include homelessness, housing, PG&E and health care costs.

California's severe lack of affordable housing took years to become a crisis and now eludes any simple solution. This week Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) will unveil amendments to his signature housing bill, SB 50. The bill, which attempts to jump start construction of taller, denser housing projects, especially near transit corridors, languished in the Senate last year and was pulled out of consideration at the last minute.

SB 50 faces opposition from a myriad of groups — notably local officials who fear the loss of control over developments in their own cities and counties. Even in Wiener's own city, San Francisco, the Board of Supervisors recently passed a resolution opposing the bill in its current form by a 10-1 vote.

In his inaugural state budget last year, Gov. Newsom included $1 billion for local governments to combat homelessness. As former mayor of San Francisco, Newsom knows first hand how difficult homelessness is to manage, much less solve. Nonetheless, with voters telling their representatives they're tired of seeing so many people living on the streets, the governor is sure to double down on programs to deal with it.

As often happens in politics, the issue that captured more attention than any other last year was one few anticipated: the bankruptcy of PG&E and weeks of planned "public safety power outages" in huge swaths of the state aimed at preventing wildfires. The governor and Legislature — especially the Senate — will continue grappling with issues related to wildfire liability, prevention, "community resilience" and "re-imagining PG&E" as Gov. Newsom calls it.

Whatever the Legislature does, many are wary of calls for the government to take over PG&E out of fear the state will simply inherit the huge liabilities that come with owning a utility in the age of climate change.

Several members of the state Assembly, including Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) and Tom Daly (D-Anaheim), also want to take on the high speed rail fiasco — a train that's behind schedule, over budget and without necessary federal or private funding. Friedman and Daly want to refocus the project from the Central Valley to higher population areas like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and Orange County. How much of an appetite exists for that is unclear, either in the Legislature or in the governor's office.

Another issue on the horizon is legalization of sports betting. About 20 states have already made it legal to bet on sporting events, but efforts in California have so far fallen short. It's likely to come up again this year. Plus, Native American tribes are gathering signatures for a November 2020 ballot measure to legalize sports betting on their lands only. No word yet on the early odds for either effort succeeding.

Governor Newsom will unveil his own spending priorities later this week, probably on Friday, when he releases the draft of his second state budget.

