A Brief Overview Of New State Laws That Went Into Effect Yesterday

A new year means new state laws. We give you an overview of a few of them, from restrictions on vaccine exemptions and rent increases, to a law requiring solar panels on new homes, and a law that requires tech companies to be more transparent about what they do with the personal data they collect.

Google's Cafeteria Workers Vote To Unionize

It takes all kinds of people, beyond software engineers, to keep Silicon Valley’s biggest companies running. Just take the workers who feed the techies. At Google’s offices around the Bay Area, about 2,300 cafeteria workers have voted to unionize.

Reporter: Rachael Myrow

Highly Skilled Refugees Face Challenges Finding Employment

Immigrants who were physicians, lawyers and engineers, in their home countries face big challenges when trying to find employment in the U.S. In this second part of a California Dream series we hear about an organization that helps immigrant health care professionals find work in California communities where they’re needed most.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero