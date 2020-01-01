There was a breakthrough yesterday in the investigation into last year’s mass shooting in Fresno that claimed the lives of four men. All members of the Hmong community. They were watching a football game at a private home when they were shot.

Reporter: Alex Hall

After A Tumultous Year, What's Next For PG&E?

Its been a big year for Pacific Gas & Electric. Back when PG&E filed for bankruptcy in January, the utility blamed potential liabilities from wildfires saying it might have to pay tens of billions of dollars in damages. PG&E has been busy striking deals with survivors, cities, and insurance companies. But the story is far from over.

Asylum Seekers And Refugees Face Big Challenges Finding Work That Utilizes Their Skills

The Trump administration has made it more difficult for asylum seekers to win protection, and has cut way back on the number of refugees accepted into the country. The thousands of humanitarian migrants already here face big challenges in finding work where they can use their talents and skills.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero