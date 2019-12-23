Banning Non-Medical Exemptions Increased California Vaccination Rates, New Study Finds
Banning Non-Medical Exemptions Increased California Vaccination Rates, New Study Finds

Raquel Maria Dillon
New research from UCSF finds vaccination rates in California children went up after a state law eliminated non-medical exemptions for childhood vaccines in 2016. (Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

A 2015 California law that eliminated personal belief exemptions for childhood vaccines appears to be working, according to new research out Monday, which found a hike in vaccination rates among children statewide.

The UC San Francisco study, published in the journal "PLOS Medicine," concluded that the state's stricter immunization requirements have resulted in more kids getting vaccinated.

Researchers estimated the number of children in California who would have received the vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) without the law, and compared that to the number vaccinated after the legislation — SB 277 — went into effect.

The law requires every child taught in school classrooms or enrolled in a child care facility — with the exemption of students who receive medical exemptions from doctors — to be fully immunized against 10 communicable diseases: diphtheria, hepatitis B, haemophilus influenzae Type B, measles, mumps, pertussis (whooping cough), poliomyelitis, rubella, tetanus and varicella (chickenpox).

Researchers also compared California's vaccination rates with those of other states that still have personal belief exemptions, factoring in demographic variations.

Vaccination rates went up across California, particularly in counties like Sonoma and Santa Cruz, where rates have lingered below the statewide average. the report found. Non-medical exemptions decreased statewide by 2.4%, while medical exemptions increased 0.4%.

"When we look at those high-risk counties, we see the largest increases in vaccine coverage. 10-plus percent jumps in those areas," said UCSF public health researcher Dr. Nathan Lo.

These changes brought the vaccination rate to 95% in almost all California counties, enough to provide "herd" immunity, or rates high enough that a contagious disease is less likely to spread.

It also means that a significant number of parents who previously received non-medical exemptions ended up complying with the law.

"So that nudge is enough to push the majority of these children to get properly vaccinated," Lo said, adding that other states and countries would be wise to follow California's lead.

