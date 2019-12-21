Trump Impeachment, Mayor London Breed, Holidays and Food

Trump Impeachment and Democratic Presidential Debate

On Wednesday night, after hours of impassioned speeches, the U.S. House of Representatives passed two articles of impeachment against President Trump, making him just the third president in U.S. history to be impeached by Congress.Two Democrats joined Republicans in rejecting both articles — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — while a third Democrat cast a vote against the obstruction charge. Also this week, seven democratic presidential hopefuls headed to California for a debate at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. This time, it was South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg on the defensive, clashing with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren who criticized him for a recent glitzy fundraiser he held in Napa Valley.

Guests:

Melanie Mason, political writer, Los Angeles Times

Joe Garofoli, senior political writer, San Francisco Chronicle

Controversial SF Homeless Shelter Set to Open

At the end of this month, a 200-bed Navigation Center on San Francisco’s Embarcadero will open its doors to help people struggling with homelessness get off the streets. San Francisco Mayor London Breed has championed the temporary shelter, despite efforts to block its construction by neighbors who fear it will increase crime and drug use in the area. Supervisor Matt Haney reintroduced legislation that would direct all city supervisors to secure sites for similar shelters in each of their districts. More than 8,000 people in San Francisco are homeless, a nearly 20% increase from 2017.

Guest:

San Francisco Mayor London Breed

Savoring the Flavors of the Holidays

With the holidays just days away, we hear from a food editor and chef about gift ideas for the home cook in your life, as well as advice on how to take the stress out of cooking for friends and family while making the holidays fun and deliciously festive.