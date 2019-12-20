Can PG&E Be Forced To Change?

This week, PG&E took a big step towards emerging from bankruptcy after a judge approved billions of dollars in settlements with fire survivors and insurers. But the company also has to convince the state that it has a good plan to prevent more wildfires and provide safe, reliable power going forward.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says he isn’t convinced, and PG&E needs his approval to get access to a wildfire relief fund. So is there finally enough leverage to get the investor-owned company to change?

Guest: Marisa Lagos, KQED politics correspondent. You can also check out more of her reporting on who's getting rich off of PG&E's bankruptcy here.

