Wall Street Could Make $1 Billion Off PG&E's Bankruptcy – and Ratepayers Are on the Hook

Vara, the federal trustee overseeing the case, has questioned whether all the expenses are justified. In a September filing, he wrote he had found “$4 million in improper, excessive, or otherwise objectionable fees and expenses” and said the first round of fee applications “reflect numerous instances of questionable billing judgment and overstaffing.”

He cited internal meetings and conference calls involving 22 attorneys from the same firm; “numerous instances of large numbers of attorneys billing” for the same hearing; “implausibly high numbers of billable hours” by one lawyer in a single day — including one case in which a person billed for 24 hours in one day; and meals and transportation expenses charged to PG&E even when no case was done for the utility that day.

The bankruptcy judge eventually approved all the charges.

In a written statement, PG&E told KQED News that the company has "retained expert advisors to help guide us through the complex Chapter 11 process – and help shape the business for the future – so that the company can remain focused on serving customers, enhancing our wildfire safety efforts, and working together with our stakeholders to create a more sustainable foundation for the delivery of safe, reliable and affordable service in the years ahead."

Financing Fees: Paying a Premium for Bankruptcy Loans

The other direct way PG&E is paying Wall Street is through borrowing money. The interest and fees associated with those loans could top $1 billion, even if the company doesn’t actually tap all the cash it’s qualified to borrow.

When a company like PG&E files for bankruptcy, it must secure financing to carry it through the court proceedings. Those loans leapfrog to the head of the line, meaning they are guaranteed to be paid back ahead of other debt.

Then, the company must set up exit financing to help ensure a smooth transition out of bankruptcy.

In this case, PG&E secured $5.5 billion in financing at the beginning of the bankruptcy from 10 large institutions: J.P. Morgan Securities, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Barclays Bank, Citibank, BNP Paribas Securities, Credit Suisse Loan Funding, Goldman Sachs Bank USA, MUFG Union Bank and Wells Fargo Securities.

So far this year, according to SEC filings, those loans have netted the banks $114 million in financing fees.

Ellias says studies have shown bankruptcy financing carries higher costs.

“In some ways it's kind of like a penalty, where you did a poor job managing your business and now you can get this loan that is more expensive than what you should have had to pay,” he said.

Less clear still is how much PG&E will pay for its next round of financing, though one estimate pegs the number at $1 billion.

In an Oct. 23 court filing, PG&E wrote that it plans to use $14 billion in equity commitment and has lined up $34 billion in bridge loans if it needs to draw on them for its exit financing.

The company wrote in the filing that it does not currently anticipate having to draw on those bridge loans. But attorneys for wildfire victims pointed out in a court filing that even if the company doesn't need the loans, it will still have to pay steep financing fees.

“The fees for this unnecessary financing could exceed $1 billion,” lawyer David J. Richardson, of the Baker & Hostetler firm, wrote in objecting to PG&E’s plan.

Toney said this all shows who the bankruptcy’s biggest winners will be.

“Bankruptcy is a windfall for Wall Street. It's a windfall for banks,” he said, noting that PG&E’s first bankruptcy ended up costing around $700 million — and that this one stands to be much more expensive.

Hedge Funds Playing Both Sides

But perhaps no one stands to make as much as the 10 hedge funds that are playing both sides of PG&E’s bankruptcy and wildfire liability crisis.

Those 10 companies have bought into the company as stockholders. At the same time, they’ve bought billions of dollars’ worth of insurance company claims against the utility arising from the 2017 and 2018 wildfires.

Here’s how that works: After a utility-caused wildfire, insurance companies pay customers for the damage they’ve suffered, then go after PG&E to recover the money they’ve paid out . But since the process can be long and drawn out — especially during a bankruptcy proceeding — the insurers are willing to sell their claims at a loss.

“If you're an insurance company, you're in the business of mitigating losses and minimizing risks,” said Ellias. “So when this company ran into financial trouble and then filed for bankruptcy, you had the option of selling your claim to hedge funds who would give you cash and then you could walk away from this situation ... So you're willing to part with your claims at a discount because you didn't want to spend the next year taking on the risk of a bankruptcy filing and dealing with PG&E.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, Boston-based hedge fund Baupost Group has purchased at least $6 billion of its $7.4 billion in subrogation claims for around 30 to 35 cents on the dollar — meaning it could make hundreds of millions of dollars under an $11 billion insurance settlement proposed as part of the bankruptcy case.

Baupost also owns 24.5 million shares of PG&E stock, giving it an ownership stake in the company of about 4.6%. The shares have fluctuated wildly this year, but Baupost’s payout from the insurance settlement would more than make up for any losses the company has suffered on its stock holdings.

Critics often refer to firms that trade in these types of distressed assets as “investment vultures.” Many of the shares were bought at bargain basement prices around the time PG&E filed for bankruptcy.