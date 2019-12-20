For Many Central Valley Voters, Trump’s Impeachment Just a 'Political Ploy'

Tulare is the hometown of Republican Congressman Devin Nunes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee and one of President Trump’s staunchest supporters. During the impeachment inquiry, Nunes led the charge in aggressively questioning witnesses and criticizing how the media covered the hearings.

Zach Faria, a pest control adviser from nearby Visalia, said Nunes can sometimes be a little “radical” in his defense of the president. But he also believes the congressman does what he thinks is best for the region.

“I feel like he aligns with what represents the Central Valley,” Faria said. “I think sometimes he puts his neck out there a little too much, but he’s doing it for his constituents.”

In 2016, 52% of voters in Tulare County cast ballots for Donald Trump, with just 42% supporting Hillary Clinton.

“Nobody else was helping the Central Valley before, in the last eight years, or anybody before that really, on the left [Democratic] side,” he added. “He knows that we’re here. Everybody else kind of forgot about the Central Valley, it seemed like.”

Faria thinks Trump didn’t do anything all that different from what scores of other politicians have done — he just got caught.

“I think it’s a big political ploy,” he said. “It’s a circus.”

Dairyman Nelson Brasil, also from Visalia, said he has grown tired of the barrage of impeachment news coverage and thinks Democrats would be better off using their energy to defeat Trump next year at the ballot.

“[Trump] only has a year, or less than a year,” Brasil said. “If you really don’t like the guy, then why don’t you focus on [the candidates] now for the Democratic primary? Focus on that. Get a plan together to get your votes you need to win.”

Faria’s grandfather, Dan Faria, who was sitting with the two young men, also weighed in.

“He's done a lot of stupid things, I think. But it was because he’s got a lot of poor advisers in my opinion,” the elder Faria said. “He’s not no worse off than the past presidents.”

Downtown, at Tulare Pawn and Jewelry, truck driver Angel Quiñones browsed used power tools and musical instruments while eating pieces of mango and strawberry covered with tajin, a Mexican seasoning.

“I have a lot of disagreements, not only because, you know, I’m Mexican American,” said Quiñones. “I’ve noticed that [Trump’s] done some good things. But in regards to the impeachment, I try to stay neutral.”

Quiñones said impeachment is a touchy subject around where he lives.

“A lot of these blue-collar workers, they support Trump. I’m a blue-collar worker, but … you know, I’m right in the middle,” he said.

Across the street, retired Tulare County employee John Roller, who voted for Trump in 2016, was getting a haircut at Ernie’s Barber Shop.

“The longer it gets carried on, the more it divides the country. I’m not going to say I would do everything exactly the way he did, but no, I don’t think he’s done anything that’s impeachable,” said Roller, trying not to move his head. There’s many things that [Trump] does that I don’t like, but it’s more from a personal aspect than a policy aspect. Policywise, I’m very happy with what he’s done.”

When asked if he plans to vote for Trump again, Roller replied, “From what I’ve seen on the Democratic side, you’d better believe it. There’s not a Democrat out there that I think’s worth a darn.”

