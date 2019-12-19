California Voters Support Ending Cash Bail, New Poll Shows

Fifty percent of likely California voters say they will support a proposal to end cash bail in the state and replace it with a risk-based system, according to a new poll conducted for KQED by Change Research.

Voters will decide on the question next November.

The online poll of 1,565 likely voters, conducted Dec. 6-10 by Change Research for KQED, is good news for backers of SB 10, which calls for people accused of crimes and awaiting trial to be released from jail based on risk assessments and a judge's discretion instead of money bail.

Supporters of the change say requiring defendants to come up with cash to secure their release discriminates against the poor and does nothing to ensure public safety.

SB 10 was signed into law last year but put on hold after the bail industry — funded largely by the huge insurance companies that back bail bonds businesses — collected enough signatures to put the question before voters in the form of a referendum.