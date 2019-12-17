Protest: Homeless Moms Occupy Vacant Oakland Home
Morning Report

Protest: Homeless Moms Occupy Vacant Oakland Home

7 min
KQED News Staff
Members of Moms 4 Housing in front of a vacant house in West Oakland that Dominique Walker (center) and Sameerah M. Karim (rear left) began to occupy this week.  (Courtesy of Moms 4 Housing, via Twitter)

What Will Supreme Court Ruling Mean for Homeless and California Cities?

The U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to hear a case about homeless encampments. Here's what that might mean for California.
Reporter: Erika Aguilar, KQED Housing Editor

Homeless People React to Supreme Court Not Taking Up Boise Case

Vulnerable people who are stuck living in encampments or on the street, say they're hoping the Supreme Court's decision will make life a little less hard.
Guest: Inesa Cooper

Homeless Moms Occupy Vacant West Oakland Home

Two homeless moms are drawing attention to real estate speculators in California's housing crisis by occupying a vacant house in West Oakland. It's a unique and practical way to draw attention to their argument: that housing should be considered a human right.
Reporter: Molly Solomon, KQED

Shell Companies Buying Up More Homes in California Cities

The current housing crisis has been marked by a rise in ownership, not by real people, but by what are known as "shell companies." In fact, reporters at the public radio program Reveal have found that out of our state's total residential real estate purchases 30 percent were made in cold, hard cash. The reporters trying to figure out: Who's buying up cities across the country, and in California?
Guest: Aaron Glantz, investigative reporter, Reveal

