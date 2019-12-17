Kaiser Mental Health Therapists Strike Again Over Long Wait Times

“There's no cap to my caseload,” he said. “It just grows and grows and grows.”

Kaiser executives say they are investing millions of dollars in new facilities and workforce development, including educational programs for new therapists to meet the increasing demand for mental health care.

The company says it increased its workforce by 30% in the last three years, including hiring nearly 500 new therapists last year, but patient demand has grown 23% in the same time.

“The good news is that the stigma has been removed and people that need care are actually coming forward to get it,” said Michelle Gaskill-Hames, senior vice president for hospital and health plan operations at Kaiser Northern California. But, “it's creating a rise in demand at a time when there is a shortage of workers.”

Research shows there is a shortage of clinicians in some positions in some regions of the country, particularly for psychiatrists and adolescent psychiatrists in rural areas. But union members say that's not the case in most Kaiser locations, where graduate schools are “pumping out” masters and doctorate level mental health clinicians.

“The issue is that few people want to work for Kaiser,” said Fitzpatrick, “because once they’re working for Kaiser, they quickly burn out. They’re overloaded, they're overworked, and so they leave.”

California regulators have substantiated some of the therapists’ allegations. In 2013, the state Department of Managed Health Care fined Kaiser $4 million for long wait times for individual appointments and for forcing patients into group therapy who didn’t want it. The agency cited Kaiser again in 2015 and 2017 over wait times.

Kaiser executives say the company has improved since then, meeting the state’s standard for timely access 90% of the time in 2019, according to its own data.

But therapists say Kaiser is crunching the numbers to make the situation look better than it is on the ground. For example, one of Kaiser’s solutions to improving wait times for initial appointments, which they must provide with 48 hours for urgent needs and 10 days for non-urgent matters under state law, is to do intakes over the phone through its Connect 2 Care program.