PG&E Could Avoid Jury Trial if $13.5 Settlement Gets Green Light

Pacific Gas and Electric will be able to avoid two major legal obstacles that could have tripped up its efforts to bounce back from bankruptcy if its $13.5 billion settlement offer to victims of catastrophic fires is approved by California's governor and a federal judge.
PG&E provided more details about the deal in a Monday regulatory filing, revealing that the settlement will allow the utility to skip a January civil trial intended to determine whether it was liable for the 2017 Tubbs fire in Northern California's wine country that killed 22 people.
The deal would also scrap plans for a federal court hearing that was supposed to estimate the company's total bill for all the fires between 2015 and 2018 linked to its power systems.
Facing potential damages of up to $30 billion, PG&E filed for bankruptcy last January.
If a judge had deemed the liabilities much higher in a trial, the company could have been rendered insolvent, which would have blown up its plan to reorganize its finances and resume normal business operations after emerging from bankruptcy protection next summer.