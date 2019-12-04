The Cost of Amazon's Drive For Speed

When you order from Amazon in the Bay Area, your order is probably coming from a fulfillment center in Tracy. The serious injury rate for employees at that facility has nearly quadrupled since the company introduced worker robots there five years ago. That's according to Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting. We'll talk with the reporter of that investigation who says the speed at which the worker robots move to ship your package has proven to be dangerous for the humans working alongside them.

Will Evans, reporter with The Center for Investigative Reporting

You can read Will's full Behind the Smiles investigation here. And Click here to share your Amazon injury records with the team at Reveal.

