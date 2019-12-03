Kamala Harris Drops Out of Presidential Race

California's junior senator, Kamala Harris, dropped out of the presidential race Tuesday after struggling for months to break out of the crowded Democratic field and define herself to a national audience.

Harris, whose fundraising challenges and internal campaign strife have been detailed in national coverage in recent days, wrote in a letter to supporters that she has "taken stock and looked at this from every angle," and come to what she called "one of the hardest decisions of my life."

"My campaign for president simply doesn't have the financial resources we need to continue," she said, before taking a thinly veiled swipe at former New York mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who entered the race last month and leapfrogged ahead of Harris in the polls this week.

"I'm not a billionaire. I can't fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it's become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete," Harris wrote.