San Francisco Debates How to Honor Women With Monuments in the Era of Toppling Statues
Ericka Cruz GuevarraChloe Veltman
A rendering of Lava Thomas' proposed monument to Maya Angelou, 'Portrait of a Phenomenal Woman,' outside the SFPL main branch. (Courtesy of Eren Hebert)

San Francisco's Arts Commission wants a public monument honoring poet Maya Angelou. It's part of an effort to fix the fact that just two percent of public sculptures in the city honor women. But the commission and the local arts community can't agree on how Maya Angelou should be represented. The debate has highlighted a rift between people who want to see women represented in the same way men are -- through statues -- and others who say there's gotta be better way to honor women.

Guest: Chloe Veltman, Arts & Culture Reporter for KQED

