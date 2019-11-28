First Storm Was a 'Bomb'; It's Mostly Moved On; More Rain Soon

The highest 24-hour rain totals in the region as of 1 p.m. Wednesday were spread across western Marin County, where Mill Valley has recorded 2.05 inches, and the Santa Cruz Mountains, where Scott Creek reported 1.97 inches. Dozens of locations across the region topped an inch of rain, including downtown San Francisco and San Francisco International Airport (1.14), Hayward Airport (1.13) and Oakland International Airport (1.01).

Driving across the mountains? Not a lot of fun: Winter storm warnings are in effect through Thanksgiving afternoon for most mountain highways in Northern and Central California and through early Friday for higher-elevation routes in Southern California.

Traffic has been intermittently halted on Interstate 80, U.S. 50 and Highway 88, the main routes to Lake Tahoe and other resorts in the central Sierra Nevada. But as of midafternoon Wednesday, passenger vehicles were moving, slowly, across those routes, with chains or snow tires required for long stretches.

For the most up-to-date information, check the Caltrans road condition page or the agency's live traffic camera network.

Lights out again: The onset of heavy rain likely marks the end of this year's fire season and eliminates the need for further wildfire-safety blackouts by PG&E. But the storm's rambunctious arrival on the coast, with high winds that took down trees and power lines and caused other damage, left more than 80,000 customers without power Tuesday night.

Hardest hit was Humboldt County, where at least 20,000 customers lost power starting early Tuesday afternoon. Thousands remained without electricity going into a second night Wednesday. The utility was forecasting that some areas, mostly around the cities of Eureka and Arcata, may not have lights restored until Thanksgiving evening. In the interior areas of the county, on the Hoopa Reservation and along the Highway 299 corridor near Willow Creek, PG&E has no estimated time for restoring power.

To the south of the Bay Area, more than 11,000 customers lost their lights in Santa Cruz County and another 8,000 were without power in Monterey County.

In one high-profile Bay Area electricity failure, much of Oakland International Airport lost power about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. That disrupted everything: flight arrivals and departures, security lines, baggage service and traffic outside the terminals. Airport representatives said Tuesday night they were uncertain was caused the outage, which took about two hours to resolve.