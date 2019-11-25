Why Did SF's Mayor Endorse Her Former Colleague's Rival in LA Race?
Why Did SF's Mayor Endorse Her Former Colleague's Rival in LA Race?

KQED News Staff
San Francisco District Attorney George Gascón speaks during a news conference on Dec. 9, 2014, in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Officials: Don't Eat Romaine Lettuce Grown in Salinas 

Federal officials are warning of an E.coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce likely harvested near Salinas. It’s the second year in the row that’s happened right before Thanksgiving.
Reporter: Greta Mart, KCBX, Central Coast Public Radio

AMA Committed to Ending 'Conversion Therapy'

The American Medical Association says it will play a more aggressive role in trying to end conversion therapy in the US. That’s the controversial practice of trying to change someone’s sexual orientation. It’s already banned in California for minors, but there are no plans to prohibit it for adults.

Why Did San Francisco's Mayor Endorse Her Former Colleague's Rival?

San Francisco's mayor, London Breed, has endorsed the incumbent Los Angeles District Attorney, Jackie Lacey, over Lacey’s chief challenger, George Gascon. Before jumping into the L.A. race, Gascon was San Francisco’s top prosecutor, and served with Breed. So why isn't the Mayor supporting her former colleague?
Guest: Scott Shafer, KQED Senior Editor for Politics and Government

