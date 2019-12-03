For Adults Heading Back to College, Getting a Degree Can Be a Long Road

“I realized that if I had kept just taking one or two classes, it would take me forever,” Muyco said. "So I had to really sit down with my husband and talk about finances and really decide to just go full time.”

Muyco’s husband, William Ung, has always supported her dreams of further education, even when it’s been hard to make ends meet living on one salary in the Bay Area. The couple met when they both worked for San Mateo County, and neither had a college degree. Ung was taking classes at San Jose State University, slowly plugging away at a political science degree. But, unlike his wife, he’s never found the thing that drives him. He knows it’s not always easy to find an inspiring career.

“I wanted to afford her the time to find what she was passionate about,” he said. “And then when she finally found it, to pursue it. I never want her to look back and say, ‘I wish I had tried this or I wish I had done this.’ I want her to look back and say, ‘Well, we did everything we could.’ ”

When Muyco and Ung decided to have a child, she took two years off from school for the pregnancy and the first year of his life.

“I was actually ready to quit school,” Muyco said.

Thirty-six million Americans — 4 million of whom are Californians — have attended some college, but don’t have a degree. They drop out for all kinds of reasons, but the strain of juggling family responsibilities is a common one. Worse, many students who leave college without a degree have racked up student debt, but haven’t found more job opportunities because they never got the degree. These students are one of the groups most likely to have trouble paying back their loans.

Muyco doesn’t have student debt because she and Ung have carefully planned their finances around her school costs. After her son was born, Muyco still had a few units to complete at community college before she would be transfer-ready, and it all seemed like a lot. But then she thought about what her life would be like after her son grew up, when he didn’t need her as much anymore. She wanted to have her own passions and a life beyond being a parent. And she thought about the model she’d be setting for her son if she quit.

“I wanted to be an example to him and show him that, even if there's all these obstacles, whether it's financial or time, if you really want to pursue something, it can be possible. It might be difficult, but it's possible,” Muyco said.

Becoming parents put even more financial pressure on the family. Muyco and Ung finally decided to move in with Ung’s parents in San Mateo to save money and shorten their commutes. They know they’re lucky to have that option, but living with extended family presents its own stressors on their relationship. On top of the fact they are sleep-deprived and don’t get to see each other much.

“We inevitably argue because we’re both tired,” Ung said. “I try to always let her know that this is only a temporary thing. And I try to tell myself that, too, when financially it’s a struggle, when I don’t get to see her.”

“I’m very fortunate in the fact that my husband is very supportive,” Muyco said. “But also, he realizes that when you finish, it opens up more doors.”

Researchers at Georgetown’s Center on Education and the Workforce estimate that two-thirds of jobs today require at least some college. But getting a college degree as an adult is notoriously difficult for all the reasons Muyco has faced — adults have to work, take care of families, and the road is often longer.

For Muyco, the end is finally in sight. She transferred to San Jose State University this fall as a junior in the engineering department.

“I never thought I would transfer,” Muyco said. “It’s pretty amazing. I just kept taking classes, but I never thought I was going to get to this point.”

The classes are harder now, and more expensive, but Muyco is determined to finish. Looking back on the journey so far, she says, “Having my son, because I had so much support, was not the most difficult part. I think it was staying motivated and reminding myself that if I just keep chipping away at it I’ll get to that point when I’m done.”