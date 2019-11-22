Officials: 'Ghost Gun' Used in Santa Clarita School Shooting

Following the deadly school shooting in Santa Clarita, investigators want to know how the teenage shooter obtained his weapon. Officials now say it was homemade.

Reporter: Darrell Satzman, KCRW

President Trump Won't Have to Release Taxes to Appear on California Ballot

The California Supreme Court handed a big win to President Trump Thursday. Judges struck down a new state law that would have required the president to release his income taxes as a condition for getting his name on the March primary ballot.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

L.A. Auto Show Puts Executives on Hot Seat in Emissions Battle

California is using a boycott to push back against automakers that have sided with the Trump administration in the battle over the state’s regulation of tailpipe emissions.

Guest: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

Tesla Reveals Boxy Pickup, But Musk's Presentation Doesn't Go As Planned

The new pick-up truck that Tesla debuted Thursday at the L.A. Auto Show is... unique.