State Regulators Push Cell Providers to Maintain Service During Blackouts

Ann Coulter at Cal: Thousands Protest, Six Arrested

Right-wing author and on-again, off-again Trump supporter Ann Coulter brought thousands of demonstrators to the U-C Berkeley campus. The protest resulted in one injury and at least six arrests.

Reporter: Michelle Wiley, KQED

In several counties, recent power shutoffs took out cell towers. It turns out there’s no requirement that telecom companies like Verizon or AT&T have backup power for their towers. That meant people who were already in the dark in fire-prone areas were also left without critical cell phone notifications.

Guest: Miranda Leitsinger, KQED

Insurance Commissioner Wants Insurers to Process Wildfire Claims Faster

the state’s Department of Insurance yesterday.. issued an emergency notice.. asking insurance companies across California to speed up their handling of claims by wildfire survivors.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin

Good News on California's State Budget

The Legislative Analyst’s Office released its Budget Outlook and offered some good news on California’s financial situation.

Reporter: Scott Rodd, Capital Public Radio