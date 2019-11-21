State Regulators Push Cell Providers to Improve Coverage During Disasters

Hundreds of thousands of customers were without wireline, VoIP and wireless, which provide access to 911, allow public officials to send emergency alerts and provide access to websites with key information during disasters, according to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES).

Cal OES experienced a number of problems amid the twin crises: Some providers didn’t offer outage data, while others were slow to respond due to confidentiality concerns, said Paul Troxel, 911 program management division chief at Cal OES.

Troxel said that “lack of complete reporting” forced Cal OES to work with the FCC to activate voluntary reporting — which then revealed differences in data, with the numbers significantly diverging in some cases between the FCC and the California Utilities Emergency Association. That data was also dated — from 12 to 24 hours old, he added, rather than in real time.

Cal OES officials said it appeared that telecom providers leaned on temporary generators — some that were from out of state and not in compliance with the California Air Resources Board standards, meaning it took additional time to get the equipment in place.

Telecom provider representatives told KQED they deployed backup power sources, like fixed and permanent generators that ran off fuel, plus batteries, in some areas during the shutoffs.

AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular and Verizon said they maintained service for most of their customers. But T-Mobile said some of its customers in Sonoma, Contra Costa, Alameda and Marin counties may have had issues with its service.