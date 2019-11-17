AC Transit Union Rallies Support from Communities Across the Bay Area

The union said they've been asking for safety shields, a barrier between passengers and bus drivers, to be installed in their buses for years. But Williams claims when AC Transit ordered buses, they "did not specify that they wanted shields."

Williams also claims that management has said they would only retrofit 25 out of 700 buses with protective shields.

The union is also demanding living wages and improved bathroom conditions, as well as asking the agency to stop diverting local services to the Transbay.

"If they don't have enough operators to provide the service for the Transbay service, they would divert service from the inner community to provide that service to Transbay lines," Williams said.

Union Solidarity

Members from the Oakland Education Association, including their president Keith Brown, attended the rally.

"We stand in solidarity with ATU 192," Brown said to the crowd. "We thank you because, ATU, you had our back in February, our students' backs in Oakland. You supported us during our strike ... and we're here to return the favor."

The union representing BART workers, ATU Local 1555, said they'd support their AC Transit colleagues and walk alongside them at the picket lines should the latter decide to strike.

BART union president Gena L. Alexander said transit workers worry about safety on the job because they encounter people with mental disabilities or people who are experiencing homelessness or drug addiction.

They also have to deal with passengers who take public transportation to work every day and who may be under an extenuating amount of pressure thereby taking their frustrations out on the workers, Alexander added.

"You're running late, but you were late when you left home. Now your ticket doesn't work. And now you're mad at the agent because they have to fix your ticket or tell you the bad news that you don't have enough money," she said.