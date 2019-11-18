'Yes, Asians Go To Jail Too'
Ericka Cruz Guevarra
Only as an adult did Jason start to process his childhood trauma by learning about the intersections between incarceration and his own Asian American culture. (Courtesy of Jason Mai)

Jason Mai didn’t know why his father was taken to jail when he was 12 years old. As a kid growing up in the Bay Area, he was told by his Chinese family to avoid má fan, which meant burdening or inconveniencing others by sharing the family secret. Only as an adult did Jason start to process his childhood trauma by learning about the intersections between incarceration and Asian American culture. To help him process it, he created a zine.

Guest: Jason Mai, creator of Yes, Asians Go To Jail Too

Subscribe to The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.

