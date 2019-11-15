Why San Francisco’s New District Attorney Chesa Boudin is a 'Leap of Faith'
Why San Francisco’s New District Attorney Chesa Boudin is a 'Leap of Faith'

Devin KatayamaMary Franklin Harvin
San Francisco Deputy Public Defender Chesa Boudin. (Stephanie Lister/KQED)

Chesa Boudin wants to shake up San Francisco's criminal justice system. Boudin comes from an unconventional background: His parents were jailed for participating in a robbery that led him to a career as a public defender. This week, final results showed Boudin was elected District Attorney by just 2,800 votes. While some worry about what a public defender-turned-DA will mean to public safety and criminal justice, Boudin says it’s the system itself that’s been the most harmful.

Guest: Mary Franklin Harvin, KQED reporter

Get tickets to The California Report Magazine live show on Nov.  21 at the Brava Theater Center in San Francisco.

