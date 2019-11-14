Homeless Shelter Opens in LA's Watts Neighborhood

One hundred people will soon move in and get access to beds, storage space, showers, and laundry facilities for up to 90 days as social workers try to help them find more permanent housing. It took a lot of money and community meetings to get to this point.

Guests: Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles Mayor, and Joe Buscaino, LA Councilmember

SoCal Edison Settles Woolsey and Thomas Fire Claims

Southern California Edison has agreed to pay $360 million dollars to local governments over two wildfires sparked by the utility’s equipment. The money will go toward reimbursing cities and counties for costs not covered by FEMA, including damaged roads and infrastructure, and firefighting.

Reporter: Larry Buhl

Pondering Impeachment at Pres. Trump's Sidewalk Star in Hollywood

As public hearings about President Donald Trump’s impeachment begin in Congress, countless Americans’ already strong feelings about the president and the pros and cons of whether to remove him from office have grown even more intense. In Los Angeles, you can sample some of those feelings at a place with a connection to Trump: Hollywood’s Boulevard’s Walk of Fame, where the president has a star on the sidewalk.