State Probation Chiefs Propose Overhaul of Juvenile Justice System, Including Maximum Age Increase

Crafted by the Chief Probation Officers of California (CPOC), the group representing the state's 58 probation leaders, the plan is being framed as a way to keep a greater number of young people out of the adult criminal justice system and provide more effective rehabilitation options within the juvenile system. The proposal would also allow probation departments to keep young offenders on juvenile probation — post release — until they are 24, up from the current maximum age of 21.

In California, adult probation departments are responsible for the juvenile justice systems in every county except San Francisco, which has a separate department.

The group is also proposing juvenile sentencing limits in a move away from the current system in which judges have broad discretion in determining how long youth offenders remain under government supervision.

CPOC said it hopes to draft the ideas into legislation next year, and work with lawmakers and the governor to turn the proposals into law.

"We want to focus on the rehabilitation part of the system," said CPOC Executive Director Karen Pank. "I think that there's a history of success that we should be looking at trying to model, especially when you look at the really high recidivism rates for this age."

The proposal comes as California's youth lockups sit largely empty, the result of plummeting crime rates over the past two decades. Critics argue that the proposal seems aimed at driving more bodies into the juvenile system, rather than the purported goal of reducing the number of young people under criminal supervision.

"My fear is, if they start opening up these halls and increasing the age limits, does that just mean we are going to have kids serving longer times in juvenile halls — or people who in the past may not have been placed in any custody will now be?" said Daniel Macallair, executive director of the Center on Juvenile and Criminal Justice, a San Francisco nonprofit that works to reduce incarceration rates.

But CPOC officials rejected the notion that their proposal is a power play. The chiefs simply want to build on the success they've had with juvenile offenders in recent years, said Pank, noting that detention and juvenile arrest rates have plummeted under their watch.