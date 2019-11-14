Feel Like the S.F. Bay Used to Be Bluer? You're Not Imagining It

If the Heart of the Ocean is a big blue diamond, the Heart of San Francisco Bay would be a big muddy emerald — or maybe more like a jade stone? Malachite? What I'm saying is, she's green.

It hasn't always been that way, though. When Bay Curious listener Justin Hartung was growing up in Oakland, he remembers the bay being blue. After moving to New York for college in the early '90s, and returning to the East Bay a couple of years ago, he noticed a big difference in the hue of the harbor.

"I remembered it being much more blue," he says. "So I wondered if that was a thing, or if I was just remembering things incorrectly."

Justin is not wrong. The bay is, in fact, greener now than it was in 1992. It's the result of a chain reaction of natural processes that includes the rotation of the Earth and something called a trophic cascade.

It Ain't Easy Being Green

What makes the water appear green are lots of microscopic marine algae called phytoplankton. These photosynthetic organisms contain the same chlorophyll that makes plants green. Though they're tiny, phytoplankton represent the largest biomass in the bay. They typically go through a large bloom in the spring and early summer, providing a plentiful food source for many other aquatic organisms.

The animals that feed on phytoplankton include filter feeders like clams and mussels. Back in the early '90s, when Justin was still in the Bay Area, the clam and mussel populations kept the phytoplankton numbers in check. But toward the end of the decade, things started to shift. We know this only because someone has been keeping track.

Surprises Are New Discoveries

Jim Cloern is a retired aquatic ecologist who spent his 43-year career with the U.S. Geological Survey studying San Francisco Bay. He was part of a team that maintains a record of water quality in the bay by doing regular sampling at set locations. The data set goes back to 1968, a longevity most other U.S. waterways don't have.

"It's very unusual in the United States," Cloern says, "I think this USGS program is the longest continuing program of research observation in a bay or estuary in the United States."

The program is still running, and scientists head out on sampling cruises about once a month. They started on the boat Polaris, and in 2016, moved operations to the catamaran David H. Peterson, named for the late founder of the project. There's a new generation of team members now; some work for the USGS, others are Ph.D. candidates doing doctoral research.