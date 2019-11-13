Construction Labor Shortage Complicates Rebuilding in Paradise After Camp Fire

Wearing a bright orange Ridge Construction T-shirt and work boots, Jon Hornback stood in the middle of a construction site in Paradise — just a foundation and wood framing.

“Where we stand right now is in the middle of a kitchen slash dining room, living room area of a residence of a local person who lives here in town, a businessman," Hornback said.

The home was destroyed by the Camp Fire, which broke out a year ago and became the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history, killing 85.

It almost completely leveled the town of Paradise, which now faces a variety of roadblocks to recovery, from polluted drinking water to damaged septic systems. There’s also a shortage of construction workers to rebuild businesses and homes like this one.

It’s a challenge Hornback is facing as he tries to rebuild this and one other home in Paradise. Hornback says two projects are all his company, Ridge Construction, can handle, because so many laborers and tradespeople were displaced due to the fire. Some 23% of construction workers in Butte County lived in Paradise and neighboring Magalia, which was partially destroyed by the fire, according to the Chico Builders Association.