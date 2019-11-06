Juul's Proposition C Defeated

San Francisco voters overwhelmingly rejected Juul-funded Proposition C, which would have overturned the ban on the sale and distribution of e-cigarettes in the city.

In June, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted unanimously for the ban until vaping products are reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

San Francisco-based Juul Labs — which received a multi-billion dollar cash infusion from tobacco giant Altria last year — poured over $18 million into pushing Proposition C.

Amid greater attention to health risks caused by vaping and with a new CEO, Juul pulled the plug on its support for the ballot measure before Tuesday's election.