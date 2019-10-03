Juul's $19 Million Change of Heart
Juul's $19 Million Change of Heart

Mark Fiore

With a brand new CEO and more reports of deaths tied to vaping, Juul Labs Inc. announced it will stop funding a ballot measure to overturn San Francisco's anti-vaping law.

Juul, the only funder supporting Proposition C, has already dumped $19 million into the campaign.

It seems like the company's new leadership realized it may be a tad difficult to sell San Francisco on the wonders of high-tech vaping amid reports of death and illness linked to e-cigarettes.

To be clear, although hundreds of people have suffered lung ailments tied to vaping, no major e-cigarette company has been linked to them. Many patients said they vaped products that included THC, the psychoactive chemical in cannabis.

