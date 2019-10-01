Juul Stops Funding Measure to Overturn San Francisco's Anti-Vaping Law

Proposition C would overturn a San Francisco ordinance approved by supervisors in June, and set to start in January, to stop all sales of e-cigarettes and vape products in the city until the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reviewed and approved their use.

The measure would allow general sales to adults but restrict sales to young people.

Nelson, the analyst, said Juul's decision to abandon the campaign isn't surprising given the steady stream of news of deaths and illnesses related to vaping. "And it's probably a realization they would not win the ballot measure," Nelson said.

The No on C campaign has raised nearly $5 million in contributions, more than $4 million of that from Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor and anti-tobacco advocate.

San Francisco has seen its share of high-profile, big-money campaigns.

Last year, R.J. Reynolds spent nearly $12 million to fight a ban on flavored tobacco products and lost. In 2016, opponents of a tax on sugar-sweetened beverages spent at least $26 million to defeat measures in San Francisco, Oakland and Albany and lost.

In 2015, Airbnb spent $9 million to successfully kill a measure that would have limited short-term vacation rentals.

Juul's newly appointed chief executive, K.C. Crosthwaite said in a statement Monday that the company is committed to engage "productively with all stakeholders, including regulators, policymakers and our customers."

The No on C campaign says the Yes on C campaign has about $7 million it needs to return to Juul. The Yes on C campaign said Tuesday it will do so after sorting out expenses.

Juul has said it doesn't market to youth and its products are meant to be an alternative to smoking. However, the company's advertising is under federal investigation, and the company recently announced it will stop advertising its e-cigarettes in the U.S.

E-cigarettes have been largely unregulated since arriving in the U.S. in 2007. The Food and Drug Administration has set next May as a deadline for manufacturers to submit their products for review.

Health experts generally consider e-cigarettes less harmful than traditional cigarettes because they don't contain all the cancer-causing byproducts of burning tobacco. But there's virtually no long-term research on the health effects of the vapor produced when e-cigarettes heat a liquid with nicotine.

This story has been updated.