San Francisco's Juvenile Probation Chief To Step Down

Advocates for shutting it down said young people were simple being prepped for prison at a facility that doesn't prioritize rehabilitation and wastes money..

Nance and Mayor London Breed pushed back against the proposal. He said closing the facility without a clear plan for a replacement would put young offenders at risk.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously voted in June to close Juvenile Hall by the end of 2021. The measure requires a city task force to create more home-like rehabilitative centers.

Nance came under scrutiny last month after KQED reported that comments he made about the Glen Mills Schools, a reform school near Philadelphia where San Francisco sent youth for decades, were not true.

He initially said that his department had never heard of any problems about the school from juveniles sent there. In fact, records from the California Department of Social Services showed accusations of abuse at the school from a San Francisco teen prompted a state investigation, which resulted in the firing of a Glenn Mills staff member.

Nance's retirement was first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.