Despite Denials, SF Officials Knew of Abuse at Reform School Where City Sent Juveniles

"In fact, among our juvenile justice practitioners, Glen Mills was one of the more popular placement sites for some our most difficult-to-place youth," Nance said then. "We were fortunate to not have had any bad experiences with Glen Mills."

That contradicts documents obtained from the California Department of Social Services through a California Public Records Act request that show San Francisco officials were aware of the boy's claim of widespread abuse at Glen Mills and kept in the loop on the department's investigation into them.

In response to questions last week about the state investigation omitted from his previous answers, Nance said he has requested that his staff research the matter and he would respond when he had more information. He failed to provide an explanation in time for a Monday deadline.

The allegations came to the attention of state regulators after the boy's mother called Dorothy Ellis, a deputy probation officer in San Francisco's Juvenile Probation Department, the records show. Ellis then referred the information to the state Department of Social Services.

"Hello Carol and Ron I am sending this email to report an allegation of abuse at Glen Mills," Ellis wrote in a Sept. 16, 2015, email.

The boy's letter prompted an investigations by California social services officials, who are required to certify out-of-state facilities where juveniles are placed and investigate allegations of abuse at those places.

The teen's letter recounts abuse toward him and others at the reform school.

"The other staff pair up and try to fight the kids. Nobody does a thing about it and the kids to scared to say anything about it. He beat up three other kids giving one of them a black eye," the San Francisco boy wrote to his mother.

The boy asked her to call his probation officer or the officer's supervisor.

"Some body have to do something about this tell them I don't feel safe here. And that staff is threat me. I love you mom," he wrote.

A California Department of Social Services analyst investigated the accusations, which included interviewing the boy and other kids at Glen Mills.

California officials sent their findings to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services on Oct. 12, 2015, naming the staff member accused of abuse, and substantiating the teen's claims.

"It is our stance that staff Eric Adams is indeed conducting acts of physical pain including punching resulting in client injury and fear," the analyst, Ronald Leslie, wrote. "As a result, we do not feel California youth are safe in his presence."

Glen Mills placed Adams on administrative leave the next day. A week later he was fired, representing the only case in which an investigation from California regulators led to the termination of an employee at the Pennsylvania reform school, according to Adam Weintraub, a spokesman for the state Department of Social Services.

Jeff Jubelirer, a spokesman for Glen Mills, would not provide more details about the case other than to confirm that Adams was fired in a move prompted by California's review.

"Mr. Adams was terminated surrounding allegations of abuse that were substantiated by the state of California," Jubelirer said in an email.

According to his LinkedIn page, Adams worked at Glen Mills for close to three years.

Adams declined to comment.

San Francisco stopped sending juveniles to Glen Mills in 2016, San Francisco juvenile probation chief Nance said last spring. He said then that the decision to halt the relationship with the reform school had nothing to do with concerns about abuse there.

In the weeks after the Inquirer published its investigation into Glen Mills, Pennsylvania regulators closed the campus and revoked its licenses, a move that Glen Mills has appealed.