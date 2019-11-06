Let's Talk About Race and the Orinda Shooting

On Halloween night, gunshots rang out at a packed, unsanctioned Airbnb party in Orinda, a mostly white Bay Area suburb. Five young black people died at the party, and police are still looking for a suspect. By some standards, this was a mass shooting. But it wasn't covered that way. So if it's not the number of victims that merits national, breaking news coverage, what is it?

Guest: Abené Clayton, reporter for The Guardian's Guns and Lies in America project

Tap here to read Abené's report after the Orinda shooting.