Here's Why You Lost Cell Service During the PG&E Power Shutoffs

In the Bay Area, the cell problems peaked last Monday, with 57% of towers out in Marin County, 27% in Sonoma and 19% in Napa County — mostly due to power issues, according to voluntary information submitted by telecoms providers to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

That happened as PG&E prepared for widespread back-to-back shutoffs — meaning that some of its customers who were already in the dark, like Lane, wouldn’t get power restored until after the second outage (his family got it back after five days).

The cell problems continued throughout the week. What this translated into for some people on the ground in places like Marin, Sonoma and Alameda counties: No coverage — unless they traveled to find power, no emergency notifications (including from schools about closures), or sporadic text messages coming through though it was unclear if they were timely or dated.

Statewide, about 3% of towers went out during the height of the power cuts last Monday as fires raged in Northern and Southern California. FCC said the number of cell site outages didn’t necessarily correspond to the availability of wire service since providers can lean on other tools, like roaming agreements and mobile towers on wheels, to provide coverage.

California’s congressional representatives and the CPUC said the problems were nothing new, citing failures during the historic 2017 storms and the North Bay Fires later that year, plus last year’s Camp Fire.

The FCC doesn’t require wireless providers to have emergency backup power sources, nor does the CPUC, said Ana Maria Johnson, program manager at the Public Advocates Office, an independent group within the commission.

The duration of the several PG&E power shutoffs in October — some lasting many days — highlighted “how unprepared the utilities (telecoms companies) are to ensure continuous services during these long durations of no power,” she said.