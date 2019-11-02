Commercial Crab Fishing Season Tentatively Delayed, Recreational Warning Issued

Low levels of domoic acid can cause nausea, diarrhea and dizziness. Higher levels can cause short-term memory loss, seizures and death.

"Please remember to eviscerate any crab caught in these regions prior to cooking" to lower the risk of poisoning, the department said.

Commercial Season

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has tentatively pushed back the start of commercial Dungeness crab season to Nov. 23, originally scheduled for Nov. 15, due to concerns over the presence of whales, which have been increasingly getting entangled in lines.

The agency made the preliminary decision after consulting stakeholders, including "fishing, environmental and management agencies," according to CDFW Director Charlton Bonham.

Center for Biological Diversity Oceans Program Litigation Director Kristen Monsell said CDFW's decision is the result of the first scheduled assessment since a settlement was reached in March with the agency.

The group sued the state after 71 whales were caught in fishing lines in 2017 — the highest number since National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) Fisheries started keeping records in 1982. The ensuing deal requires the state to periodically assess the risk of entanglement in commercial Dungeness crab gear to whales and sea turtles.

"This will give them extra time to migrate to their breeding grounds before thousands upon thousands of lines are dropped into their habitat." said Monsell, who hopes the agency will do another assessment before officially allowing crab fishermen to set their lines. But a second assessment is not legally required until Dec. 15.