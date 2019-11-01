The Thin Place
Search
X
Donate
28 min
KQED News Staff
 (Sanaa Khan/Snap Judgment)

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

The days are getting shorter.

It’s a time when many of us put on costumes for Halloween, or set up altars for Dia de Los Muertos — a time when some folks believe the window between the living and the dead gets ... a little less foggy.

Our friends at "Spooked," a podcast from Snap Judgment, bring us a story of one man’s encounters with the "other side," encounters that might seem hard to believe.

But this is his story. He's a paramedic and ER nurse from Northern California, who just may be a conduit between the living and the dead. And a warning: this story features some graphic descriptions of death, and might be frightening to some listeners.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.