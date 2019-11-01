Where to Celebrate Dia de los Muertos in the Bay Area

Every year, the Bay Area Latin American community gathers their calaveras (sugar skulls), papel picado (pecked paper) and cempasuchil flowers to build altars and remember their loved ones on Nov. 1-2.

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is an ancient celebration born in central Mexico that commemorates people who have passed, but live on through memories. Here is a list of events in the Bay Area if you want to celebrate or learn more about the holiday:

San Francisco

Festival of Altars

Where: Potrero del Sol Park, 2827 Cesar Chavez St., San Francisco, CA 94110

When: Nov. 2 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

More information

San Francisco Symphony: Día de los Muertos Community Concert and "Coco" Screening

Where: Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco, CA, 94102

When: "Coco" will be screened on Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and November 2, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. The Día de los Muertos Community Concert is Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

More information

Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts: Cultivando Tiempo

Where: Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts, 2868 Mission St., San Francisco, CA, 94110

When: Nov. 2 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

More information

East Bay

The Union Council: 24th Annual Día de los Muertos Festival

Where: Fruitvale Village, 34th Avenue Oakland, CA 94601

When: Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information

The Xocolate Bar: Día de los Muertos Chocolate Tasting

Where: The Xocolate Bar, 1709 Solano Ave., Berkeley, CA 94707

When: Nov. 2 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

More information

Oakland Ballet Company: Luna Mexicana

Where: Paramount Theater, 2025 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94162

When: Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 2 at 4 p.m.

More information

Ehrenber Cellars

Where: Ehrenber Cellars, 346 Earhart Way, Livermore, CA 94550

When: Nov. 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More information

North Bay