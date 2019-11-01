Where to Celebrate Dia de los Muertos in the Bay Area
Tiffany Camhi snapped photos of Festival in the Fruitvale neighborhood of Oakland. Altar made by Lilia Olsen called "Memories." Tiffany Camhi/KQED
Where to Celebrate Dia de los Muertos in the Bay Area

Where to Celebrate Dia de los Muertos in the Bay Area

Adriana Morga

Every year, the Bay Area Latin American community gathers their calaveras (sugar skulls), papel picado (pecked paper) and cempasuchil flowers to build altars and remember their loved ones on Nov. 1-2.

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is an ancient celebration born in central Mexico that commemorates people who have passed, but live on through memories. Here is a list of events in the Bay Area if you want to celebrate or learn more about the holiday:

A paper mache skeleton grins at passersby on 24th Street during the Day of the Dead in San Francisco. (Sara Bloomberg/KQED)

San Francisco

Festival of Altars

Where: Potrero del Sol Park, 2827 Cesar Chavez St., San Francisco, CA 94110
When: Nov. 2 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
More information

Catrinas y Catrines at SF Symphony (Brandon Patoc/SF Symphony)

San Francisco Symphony:  Día de los Muertos Community Concert and "Coco" Screening

Where: Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco, CA, 94102
When: "Coco" will be screened on Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and November 2, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. The Día de los Muertos Community Concert is Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
More information

Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts: Cultivando Tiempo

Where: Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts, 2868 Mission St., San Francisco, CA, 94110
When: Nov. 2 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.
More information

Festival in the 2017 Fruitvale neighborhood of Oakland. (Tiffany Camhi/KQED)

East Bay

The Union Council: 24th Annual Día de los Muertos Festival

Where: Fruitvale Village, 34th Avenue Oakland, CA 94601
When: Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More information

The Xocolate Bar: Día de los Muertos Chocolate Tasting

Where: The Xocolate Bar, 1709 Solano Ave., Berkeley, CA 94707
When: Nov. 2 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
More information

Traditional sugar skulls and candles are used in every altar of the Day of the Dead. (Sara Bloomberg/KQED)

Oakland Ballet Company: Luna Mexicana

Where: Paramount Theater, 2025 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94162
When: Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 2 at 4 p.m.
More information

Ehrenber Cellars

Where: Ehrenber Cellars, 346 Earhart Way, Livermore, CA 94550
When: Nov. 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
More information

A Traditional Mexican altar for El Dia de los Muertos celebration. (Tiffany Camhi/KQED)

North Bay

Napa Valley Latino Heritage: El Día de los Muertos Napa Celebration

Where: Boys' & Girls' Club of Napa, 1515 Pueblo Ave., Napa, CA 94558
When: Nov. 2 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
More information

Day of the Dead San Rafael: Día de los Muertos

Where: Albert J. Boro Community Center, 50 Canal St., San Rafael, CA 94901
When: Nov. 2 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
More information

Day of the Dead Celebration (Courtesy of the Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose)

South Bay

The Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose

Where:  Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose, 180 Woz Way San Jose, CA 95110
When: Nov. 3 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
More information

"Día de los Muertos Celebration" by San Mateo County Parks

Where: Friendship Park, 290 Huntigton Ave., Redwood City, CA 94063
When: Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
More information

