Serving Up a Hot Meal and Hope During the Kincade Fire

"When I'm not responding to emergencies, I'm setting up different protocols and relationships on how we could source food and equipment in different areas that we go to, all over the world."

The catering company Collis runs with his wife is working with World Central Kitchen in Southern California this week preparing meals for those affected by the Easy Fire.

World Central Kitchen employs 25 people, including ten specifically focused on responding to disasters all over the world, from the Bahamas, to Indonesia, to California. That describes the recent itinerary of Ramiro Arevalo, manager of relief operations, whose job is to figure out where and when to deliver the meals.

"You know, food is universal. It’s memories. It’s hope," Arevalo said in between a constant stream of texts and phone calls apprising him of changes in demand and desired staging areas for meals.

"With the Paradise Fire, we knew the destruction that happened and we knew the long-term displacement. Here, the numbers are changing so fast, we have to make sure our ground team is out there finding all of the areas that have gaps, that people maybe didn't know about or forgot about."

Identifying where emergency responders eat is the easy part at any wildfire. But where do you find locals in need? Especially when they're not showing up at local shelters in great numbers?

"We're a small organization in the grand scheme of things, but we pack a pretty mean punch. We do that working with the community, whether it's on the volunteer level, or drivers that know the area to to execute the delivery of the food, or even the local purveyors that work with us. So, yeah, it takes a village," Arevalo said.

That's where somebody like Alma Bowen of Nuestra Comunidad, which supports families with emergency translation services, resource referrals and housing assistance, comes in. She functioned as Arevalo’s community liaison for Cloverdale.

She knows who could use a hot meal, and also how to let hundreds of people know when and where to line up: community halls, churches, fairgrounds, assisting living centers, even apartment complexes.

"These guys are freaking awesome. I love them," she said of the World Central Kitchen operation. With Bowen's help, the organization was able to find and feed senior citizens and farmworker families impacted by the fire and power outages, as well as emergency personnel.

The Kincade Fire’s initially prompted the evacuation of nearly 190,000 people, the largest ever in Sonoma County history. At the fire’s height, more than 3,200 people were registered at the 16 shelters established across the North Bay and San Francisco.

But even those who didn't evacuate were affected. Much of the region was without power for days, and the temperatures drop steeply at night in late fall. Speaking of the situation before the power returned, Bowen said, "They can’t go home and just cook their own food. And all the stores locally are wiped out right now. And with people returning home, that’s even more the case."

"We believe in feeding everyone," Arevalo said as he tore from one meal drop to another, finishing this particular dinner run at 9 p.m.. "Longer tables. No walls. No one should be excluded from a hot meal during a time of need."

Full containment of the Kincade Fire is expected November 7. The Kitchen team will likely be gone before then. They pack up when the last shelter closes, and head to the next disaster.