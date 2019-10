PG&E stock has been on a wild (mostly down) ride amid bankruptcy, power shutoffs and wildfires.

The troubled utility's stock dropped by about 80% over the past year and is now about the same price as a cheap burrito.

According to the experts, however, the stock "rallied" a bit on Tuesday after a bankruptcy judge appointed a mediator to help sort out which investors will control the company.

The $1.22 rally helped bring the stock from cup-of-coffee territory to cheap-burrito pricing.