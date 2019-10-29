How to Help Animals Affected by the Kincade Fire
Llamas stand in a field as smoke from the Kincade Fire lingers in the air on Oct. 28, 2019, in Windsor. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Llamas stand in a field as smoke from the Kincade Fire lingers in the air on Oct. 28, 2019, in Windsor.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
The California Report

How to Help Animals Affected by the Kincade Fire

The California Report

How to Help Animals Affected by the Kincade Fire

Audrey Garces

Audrey Garces

As the Kincade Fire continues to spread in Sonoma County, Bay Area animal lovers, pet stores and shelters are helping animals that have been displaced by the rapidly moving wildfire.

Find tips and updated community resources below — whether you are evacuating with pets, looking for a lost animal or just want to support furry friends in need.

(L-R) Hillary Hansen, Hillary Merrill and Dr. Emily Putt check on horses that were left in a barn after the Kincade Fire burned through the area on Oct. 27, 2019 in Windsor, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Animal Evacuation Tips

“The best thing is for people to take their pets with them,” said Lisa Bloch, spokeswoman for the Marin Humane Society, during the 2017 North Bay fires. “But if they can't, certainly there's a lot of people out there to help.”

Evacuation sites and emergency boarding shelters often have free supplies and will take in animals without medical records. But if you have time to prepare for evacuating with your pet, here's what you should remember:

Small animals

  • Attach a form of identification to your pet.
  • Make sure microchip information is up to date.
  • Pack leashes, food and vet records.
  • Bring three days' worth of food and water.
  • Have a photo of you and your pet together for identification.

Find more information from the ASPCA here.

Large animals

  • Mark your animal with information using a luggage tag.
  • Remove any halters or fly masks, which can possibly burn or get snagged.
  • Bring fresh water and hay available for 72 hours.
  • Create an evacuation plan and leave early if possible.
  • Have full-frame and close-up photographs for identification.
  • Leave open any gates or fences if you have to leave without them.

For more information from the UC David School of Veterinary Medicine, click here.

Lost and Found Animals

If you find an animal that is lost, it's best to keep it in the county where it was found, if possible, for the best chance for reunification with its owner.

You can report found pets or search for lost ones through the County of Sonoma database.  The county also has a map of lost dogs and cats.

Local shelter and community Facebook pages have become hubs for reuniting owners with lost pets:


Cows stand on a field as fire approaches them atop a hillside during the Kincade Fire near Geyserville on Oct. 24, 2019.[/caption]

Donation Needs

Shelters and pet stores around the Bay Area are accepting donations for pets who have been displaced or are in need.

It's best to call or check online to see if any needs have changed. Because needs can change quickly, monetary donations are often preferred.

Monetary Donations

Supplies

  • Omnivore Books in San Francisco is accepting pet supply donations for Sonoma County shelters.
  • The Marin Humane Society needs towel donations because they are unable to do laundry due to a power blackout.
  • Sonoma County Animal Services needs supplies. Donate to their Amazon wishlist here.

