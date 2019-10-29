Poll: Californians Have Increasingly Negative Views About Facebook ... But Still Use It Plenty

A new Change Research poll commissioned by KQED found that nearly half of Californians surveyed earlier this month viewed Facebook more negatively than other tech giants like Google, Amazon, Uber and Lyft.

The online survey, conducted Oct. 15-18, asked 2,605 Californian primary voters — about two-thirds Democratic and one-third Republican — a range of political and social questions, including how "favorable" they felt about each of the five companies. Nearly half of respondents said they felt either "somewhat unfavorable" or"very unfavorable" about Facebook, a higher percentage than in the previous survey done in September. Just under a quarter of respondents said they viewed the company favorably. The remaining respondents held a neutral position.

By contrast, 31% of respondents viewed Amazon and Google unfavorably.

Since the 2016 election, the Menlo Park-based social media behemoth has been confronted by a host of issues dragging down its public profile, including the Cambridge Analytica scandal that erupted last year and helped further erode the social media company's trust among users.

In 2016, Facebook sold the British political consulting firm access to the personal data of 87 million of its users on behalf of the Trump for President campaign. That information was subsequently used to place targeted, and often questionably truthful, political ads.